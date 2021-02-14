$4.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) to report $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.16 and the lowest is $3.86. AON reported earnings of $3.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $13.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 47.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after buying an additional 705,937 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AON by 4,280.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 649,143 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $109,243,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AON by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $228.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.91. AON has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

