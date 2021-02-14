$4.31 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report $4.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the highest is $4.34 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

DXC stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in DXC Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in DXC Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

