$40.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to post sales of $40.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.35 billion. Cigna posted sales of $38.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $165.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.79 billion to $165.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $175.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $174.33 billion to $176.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI opened at $206.93 on Friday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day moving average of $193.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

