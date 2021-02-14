41,166 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. ViacomCBS makes up 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $60.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

