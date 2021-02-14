$44.42 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce $44.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.77 million and the highest is $45.50 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $179.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.39 million to $182.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $186.34 million, with estimates ranging from $176.08 million to $196.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.