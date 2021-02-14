$446.47 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will post $446.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $447.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $464.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.79 million.

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,552 shares of company stock worth $299,246. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,125 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,439,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $237.65 on Friday. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $239.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.45 and a 200-day moving average of $197.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

