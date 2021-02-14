4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Up 55.1% in January

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the January 14th total of 101,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded down $7.76 on Friday, reaching $44.91. 159,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,916. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.39.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.