4NEW Market Capitalization Hits $37,861.39 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. 4NEW has a total market cap of $37,861.39 and $4,878.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00066146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.00927872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00049317 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,318.76 or 0.04947163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About 4NEW

KWATT is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

