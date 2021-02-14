5,000 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $238.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.38 and a 200 day moving average of $200.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $242.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.53.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

