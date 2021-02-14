535,965 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Bought by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 535,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,000. GoodRx accounts for about 8.4% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of GoodRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in GoodRx by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.