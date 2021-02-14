537,322 Shares in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Acquired by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 537,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,000. Daqo New Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.77% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

DQ opened at $123.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

