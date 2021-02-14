$575.78 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post $575.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $547.37 million to $638.72 million. Woodward reported sales of $720.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

In other news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Insiders have sold 177,175 shares of company stock worth $20,444,118 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,795,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,565,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.15. Woodward has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

