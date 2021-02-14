57,615 Shares in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Purchased by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Timberland Bancorp accounts for 1.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.69% of Timberland Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,923,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 261,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,158. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $225.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $120,684.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

