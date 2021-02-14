584,584 Shares in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Purchased by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,599,000. Cadence Bancorporation makes up 8.1% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 0.46% of Cadence Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CADE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,046. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

