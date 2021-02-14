$60,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $120,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $180,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.80 million, with estimates ranging from $48.79 million to $87.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $167,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,117,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $518,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 201,880 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

