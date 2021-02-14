604,453 Shares in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 604,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,080,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Medallia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Michael B. Yongue purchased a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $14,781,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,803 shares in the company, valued at $55,104,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,016,751 shares of company stock worth $81,598,769.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.