6,100 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000. MSCI comprises approximately 2.2% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in MSCI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $434.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $425.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.45. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.