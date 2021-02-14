$635.38 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report $635.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $638.40 million and the lowest is $633.00 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $583.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $312,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $145,695.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,545.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $210.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $211.01.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

