$635.38 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report $635.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $638.40 million and the lowest is $633.00 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $583.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $312,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $145,695.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,545.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $210.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $211.01.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.