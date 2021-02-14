$653.50 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $653.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.81 million and the highest is $676.00 million. Incyte reported sales of $568.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.64.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Incyte by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.