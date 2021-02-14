6,769 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 19.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pool by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Pool by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Shares of POOL opened at $337.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.11. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

