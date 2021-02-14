6,902 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The company has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

