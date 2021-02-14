817,289 Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Acquired by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 817,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,903,000. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Burford Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $9.07 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

