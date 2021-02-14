$82.32 Million in Sales Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to post $82.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.63 million. CAI International reported sales of $103.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year sales of $342.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.43 million to $343.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $334.19 million, with estimates ranging from $310.07 million to $358.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAI International.

Get CAI International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CAI International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,028,270 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. CAI International has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $689.10 million, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.