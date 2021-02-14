83,934 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 60,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $40.94. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.95.

In other news, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,868,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $96,143,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 4,858,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $95,956,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,720,141 shares of company stock valued at $218,293,422. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

