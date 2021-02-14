8,466 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,868,000 after acquiring an additional 258,096 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 383,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,475,000 after buying an additional 108,309 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,233,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $330.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.19. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.84.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

