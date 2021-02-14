8X8 PROTOCOL Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $61,495.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001423 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

