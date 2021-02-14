$9.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce $9.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.92 billion and the lowest is $9.47 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $35.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.10 billion to $35.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.40 billion to $35.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $507.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $494.21 and its 200 day moving average is $460.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

