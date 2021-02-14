93,405 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Purchased by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000. PacWest Bancorp makes up 2.0% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned 0.08% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of PACW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. 869,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,163. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

