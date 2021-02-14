$939.76 Million in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce sales of $939.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $907.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $988.00 million. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $826.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.60.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $506.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $443.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $509.70.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

