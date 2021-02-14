$99.99 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce sales of $99.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.40 million to $100.68 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $347.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $419.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $421.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $947.15 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,280.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

