AA plc (LON:AA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AA plc (LON:AA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 41.75 ($0.55).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised AA to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of AA stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 34.75 ($0.45). 596,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,427. AA has a 52 week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 49.96 ($0.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £216.86 million and a PE ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.22.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

