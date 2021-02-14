Aave (AAVE) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Aave has a market cap of $5.14 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $415.14 or 0.00890979 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00064669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00048690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.33 or 0.04872660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00023629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00040597 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,387,098 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

