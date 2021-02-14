AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKFRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

