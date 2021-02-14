ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Holdings Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABB. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

