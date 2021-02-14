Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,989,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,189. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $291.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,641 shares of company stock worth $1,317,933. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

