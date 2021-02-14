Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Up 69.4% in January

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the January 14th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ABEO stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

In other news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,933. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,963 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 88,424 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

