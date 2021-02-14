Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Abliva AB (publ) stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Abliva AB has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine. The company is developing KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury.

