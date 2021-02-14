Abyss Token (ABYSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.47 or 0.00918862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00049678 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.65 or 0.04910096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

