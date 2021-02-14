Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Accenture by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Accenture by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 42,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Accenture by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock opened at $257.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.62. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,214 shares of company stock worth $28,531,198. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.