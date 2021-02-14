Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the January 14th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC lowered Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

