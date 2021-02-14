Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 949,600 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the January 14th total of 561,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

