Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0154 on Major Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Actinium has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $441,214.22 and approximately $337,667.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002981 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,565,450 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

