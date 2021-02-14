Actinium (ACM) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $359,649.64 and $559,017.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,548,750 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

