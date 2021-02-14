Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $1,273,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 71.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 46.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.1% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $103.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

