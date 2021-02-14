Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the January 14th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 460,451 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $139.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.68.

ADMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

