AdEx Network (ADX) Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $74.91 million and $7.10 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00069094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.81 or 0.00971468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00051592 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.00 or 0.05199681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025235 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,099,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,956,958 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.