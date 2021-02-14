AdEx Price Tops $0.15 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.76 or 0.00927381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050244 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.13 or 0.04970940 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000175 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.