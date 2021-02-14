Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $526.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $498.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,663 shares of company stock valued at $53,991,472. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

