Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the January 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ADMLF opened at $1.86 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
