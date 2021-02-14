Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the January 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ADMLF opened at $1.86 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.