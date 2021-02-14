ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,765 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of ADTRAN worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

ADTN opened at $16.44 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $788.40 million, a P/E ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

